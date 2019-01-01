QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sixty Six Oilfield Services Inc is a shell company and currently has no operations. Previously, the company supplies drilling rigs, heavy-weight drill pipe, drill collars, pup joints, pony collars, handling tools, tubing, casing, blow-out preventers, engines, compressors, and other select equipment. In addition to the drill pipe and rig related equipment, the company currently purchases and refurbishes custom rigs for resale through its joint venture. Its key market includes North America, Latin America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the Former Soviet Union.

Analyst Ratings

Sixty Six Oilfield Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (SSOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (OTCPK: SSOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sixty Six Oilfield Servs's (SSOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sixty Six Oilfield Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (SSOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sixty Six Oilfield Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (SSOF)?

A

The stock price for Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (OTCPK: SSOF) is $0.0016 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (SSOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sixty Six Oilfield Servs.

Q

When is Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (OTCPK:SSOF) reporting earnings?

A

Sixty Six Oilfield Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (SSOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sixty Six Oilfield Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sixty Six Oilfield Servs (SSOF) operate in?

A

Sixty Six Oilfield Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.