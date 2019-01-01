Sixty Six Oilfield Services Inc is a shell company and currently has no operations. Previously, the company supplies drilling rigs, heavy-weight drill pipe, drill collars, pup joints, pony collars, handling tools, tubing, casing, blow-out preventers, engines, compressors, and other select equipment. In addition to the drill pipe and rig related equipment, the company currently purchases and refurbishes custom rigs for resale through its joint venture. Its key market includes North America, Latin America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the Former Soviet Union.