Samsung Life is Korea's largest insurer. It has a market share of life-insurance premiums of 22%, compared with 12% each for its two biggest rivals. It owns 72% of listed Samsung Card and 30% of equity-method affiliate Samsung Securities. It also owns close to 15% of sister company Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Korea's largest nonlife insurer, and owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics, a stake that is worth well in excess of its own market cap. It in turn is 49% owned by related shareholders: 10.4% by Jay Lee, 6.9% and 1.7%, respectively, by Jay Lee's sisters Boo-Jin and Seo-Hyun, 19.3% by Samsung C&T (the presumptive parent of the Samsung group), 5.9% by E-mart (a retailer whose largest shareholders are Jay Lee's aunt and cousin), and 4.7% by the Samsung Foundation of Culture.

Samsung Life Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Samsung Life Insurance (SSMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Samsung Life Insurance (OTCPK: SSMMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Samsung Life Insurance's (SSMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Samsung Life Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for Samsung Life Insurance (SSMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Samsung Life Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Samsung Life Insurance (SSMMF)?

A

The stock price for Samsung Life Insurance (OTCPK: SSMMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Samsung Life Insurance (SSMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Samsung Life Insurance.

Q

When is Samsung Life Insurance (OTCPK:SSMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Samsung Life Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Samsung Life Insurance (SSMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Samsung Life Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Samsung Life Insurance (SSMMF) operate in?

A

Samsung Life Insurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.