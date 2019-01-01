Samsung Life is Korea's largest insurer. It has a market share of life-insurance premiums of 22%, compared with 12% each for its two biggest rivals. It owns 72% of listed Samsung Card and 30% of equity-method affiliate Samsung Securities. It also owns close to 15% of sister company Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Korea's largest nonlife insurer, and owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics, a stake that is worth well in excess of its own market cap. It in turn is 49% owned by related shareholders: 10.4% by Jay Lee, 6.9% and 1.7%, respectively, by Jay Lee's sisters Boo-Jin and Seo-Hyun, 19.3% by Samsung C&T (the presumptive parent of the Samsung group), 5.9% by E-mart (a retailer whose largest shareholders are Jay Lee's aunt and cousin), and 4.7% by the Samsung Foundation of Culture.