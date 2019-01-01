Senshukai Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company operates in the catalog business. It provides customers with lifestyle ideas in a wide variety of genres through a range of catalogs and the online shop "Belle Maison Net. The segments in which the group operates includes Mail-order, Bridal, Corporate, and Others business. It offers accessories, living sundries, and furniture and interior goods for a specialty store-type product lineup. SENSHUKAI also provides travel and credit cards, and insurance services.