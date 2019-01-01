|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Senshukai (OTCGM: SSHKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Senshukai.
There is no analysis for Senshukai
The stock price for Senshukai (OTCGM: SSHKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Senshukai.
Senshukai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Senshukai.
Senshukai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.