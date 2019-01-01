QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
45.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Senshukai Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company operates in the catalog business. It provides customers with lifestyle ideas in a wide variety of genres through a range of catalogs and the online shop "Belle Maison Net. The segments in which the group operates includes Mail-order, Bridal, Corporate, and Others business. It offers accessories, living sundries, and furniture and interior goods for a specialty store-type product lineup. SENSHUKAI also provides travel and credit cards, and insurance services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Senshukai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Senshukai (SSHKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Senshukai (OTCGM: SSHKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Senshukai's (SSHKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Senshukai.

Q

What is the target price for Senshukai (SSHKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Senshukai

Q

Current Stock Price for Senshukai (SSHKF)?

A

The stock price for Senshukai (OTCGM: SSHKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Senshukai (SSHKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Senshukai.

Q

When is Senshukai (OTCGM:SSHKF) reporting earnings?

A

Senshukai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Senshukai (SSHKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Senshukai.

Q

What sector and industry does Senshukai (SSHKF) operate in?

A

Senshukai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.