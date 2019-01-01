Comments

Super Retail Gr

SSGRFOTCPK
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed

Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Super Retail Gr (OTC:SSGRF) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Super Retail Gr Stock (OTC: SSGRF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-
Close-
Volume / Avg.0 / -
Day Range- - -
52 Wk Range- - -
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeOTC
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover999.99

Recent News

No news found

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About
Sector
Consumer Cyclical
Industry
N/A
Super Retail operates in Australia and New Zealand selling auto parts, sporting goods, and outdoor l...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
SSGRF

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Super Retail Gr (OTCPK:SSGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Super Retail Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Super Retail Gr.

Q

What is the forecast for Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Super Retail Gr to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Super Retail Gr (SSGRF)?

A

The stock price for Super Retail Gr (OTCPK: SSGRF) is $ last updated .

Q

Does Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Super Retail Gr.

Q

When is Super Retail Gr (OTCPK:SSGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Super Retail Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Super Retail Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Super Retail Gr (SSGRF) operate in?

A

Super Retail Gr is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.