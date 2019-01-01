Stop Sleep Go Inc is active in the retail industry. The company focuses on operating as an internet marketer, auctioneer, dealer and broker of various products and services relating to fine art, fashion, and design. It also focuses on operating as a facilitator and intermediary to all those purveyors of specialized goods that it provides through its onsite broadcasts. It also plans to operate a real-time auction Internet streaming broadcast from various geographic locations around the world that will focus specifically on representing and promoting distinct goods.