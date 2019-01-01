Sonasoft Corp is an email archiving company, focuses its business on email archiving solutions and business continuity software and services. Its product includes NuGene AI, SonaVault, SonaSecure, and SonaSQL. The company's professional services include Data Migration and Export, Master Data Management, Cloud Data Migration, Data Science Consulting (AI/ML), Data and Analytics Advisory, BI and Data Warehousing and Data Visualization. It serves the Education, Government, Healthcare, Legal Services, and Financial Services industries. The company's operating segment includes Managed Services and AI Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Managed Services segment.