Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/440.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
24M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
557.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Sonasoft Corp is an email archiving company, focuses its business on email archiving solutions and business continuity software and services. Its product includes NuGene AI, SonaVault, SonaSecure, and SonaSQL. The company's professional services include Data Migration and Export, Master Data Management, Cloud Data Migration, Data Science Consulting (AI/ML), Data and Analytics Advisory, BI and Data Warehousing and Data Visualization. It serves the Education, Government, Healthcare, Legal Services, and Financial Services industries. The company's operating segment includes Managed Services and AI Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Managed Services segment.

Sonasoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonasoft (SSFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonasoft (OTCQB: SSFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonasoft's (SSFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonasoft.

Q

What is the target price for Sonasoft (SSFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonasoft

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonasoft (SSFT)?

A

The stock price for Sonasoft (OTCQB: SSFT) is $0.043 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonasoft (SSFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonasoft.

Q

When is Sonasoft (OTCQB:SSFT) reporting earnings?

A

Sonasoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonasoft (SSFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonasoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonasoft (SSFT) operate in?

A

Sonasoft is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.