Scout Security
(OTCGM:SSECF)
$0.02
At close: Sep 20
Scout Security Stock (OTC:SSECF), Quotes and News Summary

Scout Security Stock (OTC: SSECF)

Scout Security Ltd sells the Scout Alarm, a self-installed, wireless home security system. Its product includes Scout Hub; Door Panel; Motion Sensor; Access Sensor; Scout Indoor Camera; Scout Video Doorbell; Keypad; Water Sensor; Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector; Glass Break Sensor and Door Lock.
Scout Security Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Scout Security (SSECF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Scout Security (OTCGM: SSECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Scout Security's (SSECF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Scout Security.

Q
What is the target price for Scout Security (SSECF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Scout Security

Q
Current Stock Price for Scout Security (SSECF)?
A

The stock price for Scout Security (OTCGM: SSECF) is $0.02 last updated September 20, 2022, 2:52 PM UTC.

Q
Does Scout Security (SSECF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scout Security.

Q
When is Scout Security (OTCGM:SSECF) reporting earnings?
A

Scout Security does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Scout Security (SSECF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Scout Security.

Q
What sector and industry does Scout Security (SSECF) operate in?
A

Scout Security is in the Industrials sector and Security & Protection Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.