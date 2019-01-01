Shengshi Elevator International Holding Group Inc is a provider of consulting services in the field of traditional and alternative medicine and medical technologies. It offers a broad range of health advisory services including options to choose a clinic for treatment in European and Asian countries, organizing a group and individual medical tours to clinics, organizing short-term and long-term yoga and qigong courses. The company also assists in selecting medical equipment manufacturers in Europe and Asia. It provides services to legal entities and individuals.