Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 2.8
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
604M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shengshi Elevator International Holding Group Inc is a provider of consulting services in the field of traditional and alternative medicine and medical technologies. It offers a broad range of health advisory services including options to choose a clinic for treatment in European and Asian countries, organizing a group and individual medical tours to clinics, organizing short-term and long-term yoga and qigong courses. The company also assists in selecting medical equipment manufacturers in Europe and Asia. It provides services to legal entities and individuals.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shengshi Elevator Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shengshi Elevator (SSDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shengshi Elevator (OTCPK: SSDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shengshi Elevator's (SSDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shengshi Elevator.

Q

What is the target price for Shengshi Elevator (SSDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shengshi Elevator

Q

Current Stock Price for Shengshi Elevator (SSDT)?

A

The stock price for Shengshi Elevator (OTCPK: SSDT) is $2.05 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 17:16:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shengshi Elevator (SSDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shengshi Elevator.

Q

When is Shengshi Elevator (OTCPK:SSDT) reporting earnings?

A

Shengshi Elevator does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shengshi Elevator (SSDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shengshi Elevator.

Q

What sector and industry does Shengshi Elevator (SSDT) operate in?

A

Shengshi Elevator is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.