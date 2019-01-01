SSAB is a Sweden-based company that operates through five divisions. SSAB special steels sell structural high-strength steel, wear-resistant steel, protection steel, and tool steel. SSAB Europe is a Nordic-based producer of the strip, plate, and tube products. SSAB Americas is a Northern American steel plate and coil maker. Tibnor, SSAB's subsidiary, is a Nordic distributor of steel and nonferrous metals. Ruukki Construction, another subsidiary of SSAB, is a Europe-based provider of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. Steel products represent the majority of the company's sales. SSAB primarily serves customers from heavy transport, construction, automotive, construction machinery, energy, and other sectors. SSAB generates most of its revenue from Europe and North America.