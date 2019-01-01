QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.56/10.05%
52 Wk
4.74 - 6.6
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.59
EPS
4.35
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SSAB is a Sweden-based company that operates through five divisions. SSAB special steels sell structural high-strength steel, wear-resistant steel, protection steel, and tool steel. SSAB Europe is a Nordic-based producer of the strip, plate, and tube products. SSAB Americas is a Northern American steel plate and coil maker. Tibnor, SSAB's subsidiary, is a Nordic distributor of steel and nonferrous metals. Ruukki Construction, another subsidiary of SSAB, is a Europe-based provider of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. Steel products represent the majority of the company's sales. SSAB primarily serves customers from heavy transport, construction, automotive, construction machinery, energy, and other sectors. SSAB generates most of its revenue from Europe and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SSAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSAB (SSAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSAB (OTCPK: SSAAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SSAB's (SSAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSAB.

Q

What is the target price for SSAB (SSAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSAB

Q

Current Stock Price for SSAB (SSAAF)?

A

The stock price for SSAB (OTCPK: SSAAF) is $5.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:39:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSAB (SSAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SSAB.

Q

When is SSAB (OTCPK:SSAAF) reporting earnings?

A

SSAB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSAB (SSAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSAB.

Q

What sector and industry does SSAB (SSAAF) operate in?

A

SSAB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.