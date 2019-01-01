|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ: SRZNW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Surrozen.
There is no analysis for Surrozen
The stock price for Surrozen (NASDAQ: SRZNW) is $0.4324 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:54:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Surrozen.
Surrozen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Surrozen.
Surrozen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.