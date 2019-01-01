QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Surrey Bancorp is engaged in offering comprehensive individual and corporate financial services. The Bank serves Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia and surrounding areas through six banking offices. Its services include demand and time deposits as well as commercial, installment, mortgage and other consumer lending services, insurance and investment services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Surrey Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surrey Bancorp (OTCPK: SRYB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surrey Bancorp's (SRYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surrey Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surrey Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Surrey Bancorp (SRYB)?

A

The stock price for Surrey Bancorp (OTCPK: SRYB) is $15.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:12:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Surrey Bancorp (OTCPK:SRYB) reporting earnings?

A

Surrey Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surrey Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) operate in?

A

Surrey Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.