Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.21/9.57%
52 Wk
2.2 - 2.9
Mkt Cap
438.7M
Payout Ratio
48.48
Open
-
P/E
11.16
EPS
7.23
Shares
199.4M
Outstanding
SPARX Group Co Ltd is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the Asset Management Business and Investment Advisory Business, through its subsidiaries. It operates a variety of investment strategies through a host of entities. The group invests on behalf of corporate pension annuities, government entities, private and trust banks, and public pension funds. Strategies include Japanese equity, Asia ex-Japan alternatives, and Korean strategies. In addition to mutual fund offerings, the company offers advisory services to customers in Japan. Mutual fund offerings are offered directly or through brokerage houses, banks, and other intermediaries globally.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPARX Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPARX Group (SRXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPARX Group (OTCPK: SRXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPARX Group's (SRXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPARX Group.

Q

What is the target price for SPARX Group (SRXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPARX Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SPARX Group (SRXXF)?

A

The stock price for SPARX Group (OTCPK: SRXXF) is $2.2 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:51:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPARX Group (SRXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPARX Group.

Q

When is SPARX Group (OTCPK:SRXXF) reporting earnings?

A

SPARX Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPARX Group (SRXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPARX Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SPARX Group (SRXXF) operate in?

A

SPARX Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.