SPARX Group Co Ltd is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the Asset Management Business and Investment Advisory Business, through its subsidiaries. It operates a variety of investment strategies through a host of entities. The group invests on behalf of corporate pension annuities, government entities, private and trust banks, and public pension funds. Strategies include Japanese equity, Asia ex-Japan alternatives, and Korean strategies. In addition to mutual fund offerings, the company offers advisory services to customers in Japan. Mutual fund offerings are offered directly or through brokerage houses, banks, and other intermediaries globally.