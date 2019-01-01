|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SPARX Group (OTCPK: SRXXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPARX Group.
There is no analysis for SPARX Group
The stock price for SPARX Group (OTCPK: SRXXF) is $2.2 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:51:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SPARX Group.
SPARX Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPARX Group.
SPARX Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.