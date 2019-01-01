QQQ
SolarWorld AG is a manufacturer of solar power products. It also researches, develops, produces and recycles on all levels of the solar value-added chain. It also focuses on the production and international distribution of high-end solar energy facilities. The business operates through segments that include Production Germany, Production United States, Trade, and Others. The Trade segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Its product line consists of module and assembly kit, cells and wafers, power generation, and other revenue. The sales of module and assembly kit generate maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SolarWorld Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SolarWorld (SRWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SolarWorld (OTCEM: SRWRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SolarWorld's (SRWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SolarWorld.

Q

What is the target price for SolarWorld (SRWRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SolarWorld

Q

Current Stock Price for SolarWorld (SRWRF)?

A

The stock price for SolarWorld (OTCEM: SRWRF) is $0.28 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:17:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SolarWorld (SRWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SolarWorld.

Q

When is SolarWorld (OTCEM:SRWRF) reporting earnings?

A

SolarWorld does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SolarWorld (SRWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SolarWorld.

Q

What sector and industry does SolarWorld (SRWRF) operate in?

A

SolarWorld is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.