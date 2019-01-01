SolarWorld AG is a manufacturer of solar power products. It also researches, develops, produces and recycles on all levels of the solar value-added chain. It also focuses on the production and international distribution of high-end solar energy facilities. The business operates through segments that include Production Germany, Production United States, Trade, and Others. The Trade segment generates maximum revenue for the company. Its product line consists of module and assembly kit, cells and wafers, power generation, and other revenue. The sales of module and assembly kit generate maximum revenue for the company.