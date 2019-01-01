QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/68.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
45.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
41.77
EPS
0.04
Shares
303.2M
Outstanding
Star Vault AB operates as a game developer in Sweden. It offers Mortal Online, an online game that is a massively multiplayer online role playing game and Kitten'd which is casual VR game for PC and Sony Playstation.

Star Vault Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Vault (SRVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Vault (OTCEM: SRVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Vault's (SRVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Vault.

Q

What is the target price for Star Vault (SRVTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Vault

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Vault (SRVTF)?

A

The stock price for Star Vault (OTCEM: SRVTF) is $0.15 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:36:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Vault (SRVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Vault.

Q

When is Star Vault (OTCEM:SRVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Star Vault does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Vault (SRVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Vault.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Vault (SRVTF) operate in?

A

Star Vault is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.