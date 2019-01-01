QQQ
Sirrus Corp is engaged in the health information services business sector. The company focuses on cybersecurity. Sirrus provides security technology products and services to help companies protect their assets and information. The company is also focused on providing services to healthcare companies in the United States, which are required to be in compliance with government regulations such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Sirrus product portfolio consists of Lightsout, and Trustlock and Medlock.

Sirrus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sirrus (SRUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sirrus's (SRUP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sirrus.

Q

What is the target price for Sirrus (SRUP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sirrus

Q

Current Stock Price for Sirrus (SRUP)?

A

The stock price for Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jun 24 2021 16:20:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sirrus (SRUP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sirrus.

Q

When is Sirrus (OTC:SRUP) reporting earnings?

A

Sirrus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sirrus (SRUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sirrus.

Q

What sector and industry does Sirrus (SRUP) operate in?

A

Sirrus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.