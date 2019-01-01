QQQ
Sarissa Resources Inc is a junior mineral exploration company exploring for mineral assets, initially in North America.

Sarissa Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sarissa Resources (SRSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sarissa Resources (OTCEM: SRSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sarissa Resources's (SRSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sarissa Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sarissa Resources (SRSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sarissa Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sarissa Resources (SRSR)?

A

The stock price for Sarissa Resources (OTCEM: SRSR) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 20:49:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sarissa Resources (SRSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sarissa Resources.

Q

When is Sarissa Resources (OTCEM:SRSR) reporting earnings?

A

Sarissa Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sarissa Resources (SRSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sarissa Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sarissa Resources (SRSR) operate in?

A

Sarissa Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.