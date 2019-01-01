QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Strategic Resources International Inc owns deeded mineral rights located in the Cripple Creek Mining District of Teller County, Colorado.

Analyst Ratings

Strategic Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Resources (SRSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Resources (OTCEM: SRSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strategic Resources's (SRSN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Resources (SRSN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Resources (SRSN)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Resources (OTCEM: SRSN) is $0.05 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 19:27:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Resources (SRSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Resources.

Q

When is Strategic Resources (OTCEM:SRSN) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Resources (SRSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Resources (SRSN) operate in?

A

Strategic Resources is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.