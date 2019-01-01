QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Strateco Resources Inc is a Canada-based uranium exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties. It has a portfolio of three wholly-owned mining properties and interests in three mining properties. All properties are located in Quebec. The company's main goal is to discover, through exploration, the possible quantity of uranium resources so as to eventually become a uranium producer and sell the uranium at market value.

Strateco Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strateco Resources (SRSIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strateco Resources (OTCEM: SRSIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strateco Resources's (SRSIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strateco Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Strateco Resources (SRSIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strateco Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Strateco Resources (SRSIF)?

A

The stock price for Strateco Resources (OTCEM: SRSIF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 16:40:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strateco Resources (SRSIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strateco Resources.

Q

When is Strateco Resources (OTCEM:SRSIF) reporting earnings?

A

Strateco Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strateco Resources (SRSIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strateco Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Strateco Resources (SRSIF) operate in?

A

Strateco Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.