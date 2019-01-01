QQQ
Sears Canada Inc is in the sale of goods and services through the Company's Retail channels. It comprised of one reportable segment, Merchandising. Which includes its full-line department, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc. stores, and its Direct (catalog/internet) channel. It also includes service revenue related primarily to logistics services provided through the Company. Commission revenue includes travel, home improvement services, insurance, wireless and long-distance plans. Licensee fee revenue is comprised of payments received from licensees that operate within the Company stores.

Sears Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sears Canada (SRSCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sears Canada (OTCEM: SRSCQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sears Canada's (SRSCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sears Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Sears Canada (SRSCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sears Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for Sears Canada (SRSCQ)?

A

The stock price for Sears Canada (OTCEM: SRSCQ) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:21:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sears Canada (SRSCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sears Canada.

Q

When is Sears Canada (OTCEM:SRSCQ) reporting earnings?

A

Sears Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sears Canada (SRSCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sears Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Sears Canada (SRSCQ) operate in?

A

Sears Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.