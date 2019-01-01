Sears Canada Inc is in the sale of goods and services through the Company's Retail channels. It comprised of one reportable segment, Merchandising. Which includes its full-line department, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc. stores, and its Direct (catalog/internet) channel. It also includes service revenue related primarily to logistics services provided through the Company. Commission revenue includes travel, home improvement services, insurance, wireless and long-distance plans. Licensee fee revenue is comprised of payments received from licensees that operate within the Company stores.