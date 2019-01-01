QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.38 - 6.8
Mkt Cap
60.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
9.8M
Outstanding
Shagrir Group Vehicle Services Ltd provides roadside automobile security assistance services as well as towing services. Its services are road services, towing, vehicle replacement and alternative radio services. The company provided 24/7 service to private subscribers, leasing and rental companies, and institutions fleets.

Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (SRRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (OTCPK: SRRPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs's (SRRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (SRRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (SRRPF)?

A

The stock price for Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (OTCPK: SRRPF) is $6.1824 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 16:38:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (SRRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs.

Q

When is Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (OTCPK:SRRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (SRRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs (SRRPF) operate in?

A

Shagrir Gr Vehicle Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.