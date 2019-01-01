QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.76 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
238.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.4
Shares
135.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sourcenext Corp plans, develops and sells personal computer software. Its software development methods include in-house development, outsourcing development and commercialization of products by acquiring licenses from other companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sourcenext Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sourcenext (SRNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sourcenext (OTCGM: SRNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sourcenext's (SRNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sourcenext.

Q

What is the target price for Sourcenext (SRNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sourcenext

Q

Current Stock Price for Sourcenext (SRNXF)?

A

The stock price for Sourcenext (OTCGM: SRNXF) is $1.76 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 15:04:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sourcenext (SRNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sourcenext.

Q

When is Sourcenext (OTCGM:SRNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sourcenext does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sourcenext (SRNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sourcenext.

Q

What sector and industry does Sourcenext (SRNXF) operate in?

A

Sourcenext is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.