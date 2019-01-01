QQQ
Surna Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surna Inc (SRNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surna Inc (OTC: SRNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surna Inc's (SRNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surna Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Surna Inc (SRNA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surna Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Surna Inc (SRNA)?

A

The stock price for Surna Inc (OTC: SRNA) is $0.0523 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 20:57:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surna Inc (SRNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surna Inc.

Q

When is Surna Inc (OTC:SRNA) reporting earnings?

A

Surna Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surna Inc (SRNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surna Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Surna Inc (SRNA) operate in?

A

Surna Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.