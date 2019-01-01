QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.1 - 5.2
Mkt Cap
601.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
122.4M
Outstanding
Storm Resources Ltd is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and development company. Primarily it operates its business activities of exploration, acquisition, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the province of British Columbia. The company focuses on development drilling.

Analyst Ratings

Storm Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Storm Resources (SRMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Storm Resources (OTC: SRMLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Storm Resources's (SRMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Storm Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Storm Resources (SRMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Storm Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Storm Resources (SRMLF)?

A

The stock price for Storm Resources (OTC: SRMLF) is $4.9099 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 19:40:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Storm Resources (SRMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Storm Resources.

Q

When is Storm Resources (OTC:SRMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Storm Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Storm Resources (SRMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Storm Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Storm Resources (SRMLF) operate in?

A

Storm Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.