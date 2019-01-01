QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seafield Resources Ltd is a Toronto-based development stage company. It is focused on the development of Miraflores project and gold exploration in Colombia. The company also holds the interest in Quinchia Gold project which is situated in the department of Risaralda, Colombia. Its Miraflores deposit is located within the Quinchia gold mining district.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seafield Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seafield Resources (SRLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seafield Resources (OTCEM: SRLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seafield Resources's (SRLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seafield Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Seafield Resources (SRLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seafield Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Seafield Resources (SRLTF)?

A

The stock price for Seafield Resources (OTCEM: SRLTF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 15:11:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seafield Resources (SRLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seafield Resources.

Q

When is Seafield Resources (OTCEM:SRLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Seafield Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seafield Resources (SRLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seafield Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Seafield Resources (SRLTF) operate in?

A

Seafield Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.