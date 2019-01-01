QQQ
A. Soriano Corp is a holding company. It operates with various business segments such as Holding Company segment, Resort Operations segment is involved in hotel and resort accommodation, relaxation and entertainment, and construction and sale of villas, and Cable and Wire Manufacturing segment is engaged in manufacturing, importing, exporting, buying and selling goods, such as building wires, power cables, aluminum wires, and cables and Other operations include air transportation, hangarage, real estate holding and management, and recruitment services.

A. Soriano Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy A. Soriano (SRIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A. Soriano (OTCEM: SRIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A. Soriano's (SRIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A. Soriano.

Q

What is the target price for A. Soriano (SRIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for A. Soriano

Q

Current Stock Price for A. Soriano (SRIOF)?

A

The stock price for A. Soriano (OTCEM: SRIOF) is $0.1332 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 15:31:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A. Soriano (SRIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for A. Soriano.

Q

When is A. Soriano (OTCEM:SRIOF) reporting earnings?

A

A. Soriano does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A. Soriano (SRIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A. Soriano.

Q

What sector and industry does A. Soriano (SRIOF) operate in?

A

A. Soriano is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.