A. Soriano Corp is a holding company. It operates with various business segments such as Holding Company segment, Resort Operations segment is involved in hotel and resort accommodation, relaxation and entertainment, and construction and sale of villas, and Cable and Wire Manufacturing segment is engaged in manufacturing, importing, exporting, buying and selling goods, such as building wires, power cables, aluminum wires, and cables and Other operations include air transportation, hangarage, real estate holding and management, and recruitment services.