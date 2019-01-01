QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Speaking Roses International Inc develops and markets floral products. The company sells embossed flowers, floral sets, personalized flower bouquets to individuals and businesses.

Speaking Roses Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Speaking Roses Intl (SRII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Speaking Roses Intl (OTCGM: SRII) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Speaking Roses Intl's (SRII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Speaking Roses Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Speaking Roses Intl (SRII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Speaking Roses Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Speaking Roses Intl (SRII)?

A

The stock price for Speaking Roses Intl (OTCGM: SRII) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 28 2020 19:26:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Speaking Roses Intl (SRII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Speaking Roses Intl.

Q

When is Speaking Roses Intl (OTCGM:SRII) reporting earnings?

A

Speaking Roses Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Speaking Roses Intl (SRII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Speaking Roses Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Speaking Roses Intl (SRII) operate in?

A

Speaking Roses Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.