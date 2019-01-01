QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Sunpower Group Ltd is a provider for energy conservation, waste-to-energy, and renewable energy projects which specializes in the designing, research, and development and manufacture of energy conservation products in China. The business segments are Manufacturing and Services (M&S), and Green Investments (GI). The M&S segment is a key revenue driver, comprises of Environmental Equipment Manufacturing, and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) businesses. The GI segment focuses on the investment, development, and operation of centralized heat, steam, and electricity generation plants. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Sunpower Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunpower Group (SRGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunpower Group (OTCPK: SRGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sunpower Group's (SRGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunpower Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sunpower Group (SRGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunpower Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunpower Group (SRGRF)?

A

The stock price for Sunpower Group (OTCPK: SRGRF) is $0.3 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 14:54:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunpower Group (SRGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunpower Group.

Q

When is Sunpower Group (OTCPK:SRGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sunpower Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunpower Group (SRGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunpower Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunpower Group (SRGRF) operate in?

A

Sunpower Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.