Sunpower Group Ltd is a provider for energy conservation, waste-to-energy, and renewable energy projects which specializes in the designing, research, and development and manufacture of energy conservation products in China. The business segments are Manufacturing and Services (M&S), and Green Investments (GI). The M&S segment is a key revenue driver, comprises of Environmental Equipment Manufacturing, and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) businesses. The GI segment focuses on the investment, development, and operation of centralized heat, steam, and electricity generation plants. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.