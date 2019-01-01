Sri Trang Agro-Industry PLC generates the vast majority of its revenue through the production and distribution of rubber and latex products. These products are used in the tire, automotive, and adhesive industries. The company produces rubber gloves that are used for medical and industrial purposes, while also specializing in high-pressure hydraulic hoses used for industrial and mining operations. Sri Trang Agro-Industry's primary processing facilities operate in Thailand, Indonesia, and Myanmar. The company's products are distributed in several countries including China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the United States, and Vietnam.