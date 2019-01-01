Suruga Bank Ltd. is a regional bank in the Kanto area. The company divides its operations into five core businesses: personal loans, housing loans, asset management, life support, and small- to medium-size corporate lending. Specifically, this includes deposits, loans, foreign exchange transactions, leasing, letters of credit, and credit card services. Within their loan business, Suruga caters to consumers, allowing them to access more credit to work on projects such as renovations and refurbishment in addition to traditional housing loans. The company earns the majority of its revenue from housing loans. The bank operates primarily in Shizuoka and Kanagawa.