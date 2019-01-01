QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with two key business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spire (SRCU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spire (OTC: SRCU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spire's (SRCU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spire.

Q

What is the target price for Spire (SRCU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spire

Q

Current Stock Price for Spire (SRCU)?

A

The stock price for Spire (OTC: SRCU) is $47.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:14:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spire (SRCU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spire.

Q

When is Spire (OTC:SRCU) reporting earnings?

A

Spire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spire (SRCU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spire.

Q

What sector and industry does Spire (SRCU) operate in?

A

Spire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.