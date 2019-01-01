ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sherwood Corp(Thailand)
(OTCGM:SRCPF)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 453.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (OTC:SRCPF), Quotes and News Summary

Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (OTC: SRCPF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 453.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sherwood Corp(Thailand) Public Co Ltd is a firm that is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of insecticide, cleaning, agrochemical, bait, pet care and wood preservative products. The company and its subsidiary are organized into business units based on its products namely; the insecticide segment which contributes a major part of its revenue; the wood preservative segment and the cleaning segment. Most of its revenue is earned through the Thailand market, while it also has a presence in other countries.
Read More

Sherwood Corp(Thailand) Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (SRCPF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (OTCGM: SRCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Sherwood Corp(Thailand)'s (SRCPF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Sherwood Corp(Thailand).

Q
What is the target price for Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (SRCPF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Sherwood Corp(Thailand)

Q
Current Stock Price for Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (SRCPF)?
A

The stock price for Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (OTCGM: SRCPF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (SRCPF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sherwood Corp(Thailand).

Q
When is Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (OTCGM:SRCPF) reporting earnings?
A

Sherwood Corp(Thailand) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (SRCPF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Sherwood Corp(Thailand).

Q
What sector and industry does Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (SRCPF) operate in?
A

Sherwood Corp(Thailand) is in the Basic Materials sector and Specialty Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.