Sherwood Corp(Thailand) (OTC:SRCPF), Quotes and News Summary

Sherwood Corp(Thailand) Public Co Ltd is a firm that is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of insecticide, cleaning, agrochemical, bait, pet care and wood preservative products. The company and its subsidiary are organized into business units based on its products namely; the insecticide segment which contributes a major part of its revenue; the wood preservative segment and the cleaning segment. Most of its revenue is earned through the Thailand market, while it also has a presence in other countries.