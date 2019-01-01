QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Stria Lithium
(OTCPK:SRCAD)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Stria Lithium (OTC:SRCAD), Quotes and News Summary

Stria Lithium (OTC: SRCAD)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stria Lithium Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada, as well as the development of processes to purify and recover lithium metal directly from ore and from brine liquids.
Read More

Stria Lithium Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Stria Lithium (SRCAD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Stria Lithium (OTCPK: SRCAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Stria Lithium's (SRCAD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Stria Lithium.

Q
What is the target price for Stria Lithium (SRCAD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Stria Lithium

Q
Current Stock Price for Stria Lithium (SRCAD)?
A

The stock price for Stria Lithium (OTCPK: SRCAD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Stria Lithium (SRCAD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stria Lithium.

Q
When is Stria Lithium (OTCPK:SRCAD) reporting earnings?
A

Stria Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Stria Lithium (SRCAD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Stria Lithium.

Q
What sector and industry does Stria Lithium (SRCAD) operate in?
A

Stria Lithium is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.