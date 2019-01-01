QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Shanrong Biotechnology Corp is a shell company.

Shanrong Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shanrong Biotechnology (SRBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shanrong Biotechnology (OTCPK: SRBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shanrong Biotechnology's (SRBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shanrong Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Shanrong Biotechnology (SRBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shanrong Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for Shanrong Biotechnology (SRBT)?

A

The stock price for Shanrong Biotechnology (OTCPK: SRBT) is $0.8997 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:30:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shanrong Biotechnology (SRBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shanrong Biotechnology.

Q

When is Shanrong Biotechnology (OTCPK:SRBT) reporting earnings?

A

Shanrong Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shanrong Biotechnology (SRBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shanrong Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Shanrong Biotechnology (SRBT) operate in?

A

Shanrong Biotechnology is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.