Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
64.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
75.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Serabi Gold PLC is a UK-based gold exploration and production company. It is involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. The company has two geographical segments namely Brazil and the UK. It generates maximum revenue from the Brazil region. The company projects include Palito, Sao Chico Gold Mines, Coringa, Jardim do Ouro and Tapajos Regional Exploration. Serabi derives majority revenue from the sale of gold.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Serabi Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Serabi Gold (SRBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Serabi Gold (OTCPK: SRBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Serabi Gold's (SRBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Serabi Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Serabi Gold (SRBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Serabi Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Serabi Gold (SRBIF)?

A

The stock price for Serabi Gold (OTCPK: SRBIF) is $0.85 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 19:02:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Serabi Gold (SRBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Serabi Gold.

Q

When is Serabi Gold (OTCPK:SRBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Serabi Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Serabi Gold (SRBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Serabi Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Serabi Gold (SRBIF) operate in?

A

Serabi Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.