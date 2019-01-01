Serabi Gold PLC is a UK-based gold exploration and production company. It is involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. The company has two geographical segments namely Brazil and the UK. It generates maximum revenue from the Brazil region. The company projects include Palito, Sao Chico Gold Mines, Coringa, Jardim do Ouro and Tapajos Regional Exploration. Serabi derives majority revenue from the sale of gold.