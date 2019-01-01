QQQ
SES-imagotag SA is engaged in the installation and maintenance of electronic shelf labels. The systems are offered to the retail sector including hypermarkets, supermarkets, DIY stores, electronics stores, garden centers, pharmacies, and service stations.

SES-imagotag Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SES-imagotag (SRBEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SES-imagotag (OTCPK: SRBEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SES-imagotag's (SRBEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SES-imagotag.

Q

What is the target price for SES-imagotag (SRBEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SES-imagotag

Q

Current Stock Price for SES-imagotag (SRBEF)?

A

The stock price for SES-imagotag (OTCPK: SRBEF) is $72.354 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SES-imagotag (SRBEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SES-imagotag.

Q

When is SES-imagotag (OTCPK:SRBEF) reporting earnings?

A

SES-imagotag does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SES-imagotag (SRBEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SES-imagotag.

Q

What sector and industry does SES-imagotag (SRBEF) operate in?

A

SES-imagotag is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.