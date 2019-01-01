QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
35.8M
Outstanding
VPN Technologies Inc provides online privacy and anonymity for users by creating a private network from a public internet connection. The company focuses on rapid corporate growth within the VPN cybersecurity sector. It owns the BladeVPN and GamerVPN platforms.

VPN Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VPN Technologies (SRBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VPN Technologies (OTCPK: SRBBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VPN Technologies's (SRBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VPN Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for VPN Technologies (SRBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VPN Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for VPN Technologies (SRBBF)?

A

The stock price for VPN Technologies (OTCPK: SRBBF) is $0.0658 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VPN Technologies (SRBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VPN Technologies.

Q

When is VPN Technologies (OTCPK:SRBBF) reporting earnings?

A

VPN Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VPN Technologies (SRBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VPN Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does VPN Technologies (SRBBF) operate in?

A

VPN Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.