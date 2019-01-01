QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Srisawad Corp PCL provides credit services and personal loans. The company provides credit to retail customers in the region, both the Bangkok metropolitan area and provinces around the country.

Srisawad Corp Questions & Answers

How do I buy Srisawad Corp (SRAWY) stock?

You can purchase shares of Srisawad Corp (OTCPK: SRAWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Srisawad Corp's (SRAWY) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Srisawad Corp.

What is the target price for Srisawad Corp (SRAWY) stock?

There is no analysis for Srisawad Corp

Current Stock Price for Srisawad Corp (SRAWY)?

The stock price for Srisawad Corp (OTCPK: SRAWY) is $17.3 last updated Mon Apr 09 2018 15:39:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Srisawad Corp (SRAWY) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Srisawad Corp.

When is Srisawad Corp (OTCPK:SRAWY) reporting earnings?

Srisawad Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Srisawad Corp (SRAWY) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Srisawad Corp.

What sector and industry does Srisawad Corp (SRAWY) operate in?

Srisawad Corp is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.