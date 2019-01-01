Solar Quartz Technologies Inc is a refining and processing production group that focuses on the production of commercial quantities of quartz sand which is necessary for the manufacturing of photovoltaic solar panels, semiconductors, and other electronics. The company produces a variety of quartz sand like SQ1 which is a thermally stable lump quartz feedstock, SQ5 which is for epoxy molded compounds requiring a high-grade silica, SQ7 for applications like solar crucibles, quartz ware, and tubing, SQ9 which is for photovoltaic and semiconductor applications.