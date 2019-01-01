QQQ
SQI Diagnostics Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary technologies & products for multiplexing diagnostics. The company develops multiplexed blood tests to enable simultaneous measurement of molecules like proteins, antibodies, and inflammatory biomarkers. Currently, it is focusing on business units targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada and Europe. More than half of the revenue comes from the United States.

SQI Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB: SQIDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SQI Diagnostics's (SQIDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SQI Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SQI Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)?

A

The stock price for SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB: SQIDF) is $0.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:41:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SQI Diagnostics.

Q

When is SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB:SQIDF) reporting earnings?

A

SQI Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SQI Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF) operate in?

A

SQI Diagnostics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.