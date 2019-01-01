SQI Diagnostics Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in developing and commercializing proprietary technologies & products for multiplexing diagnostics. The company develops multiplexed blood tests to enable simultaneous measurement of molecules like proteins, antibodies, and inflammatory biomarkers. Currently, it is focusing on business units targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada and Europe. More than half of the revenue comes from the United States.