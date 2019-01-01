QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 11:29AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Susquehanna Community Financial Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, it offers general banking services to the individuals and corporates. The bank provides services like mortgage services, online banking and bill pay, telephone banking, savings, checking, direct deposits, debit cards, and credit cards, and other services.

Susquehanna Community Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Susquehanna Community (SQCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Susquehanna Community (OTCPK: SQCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Susquehanna Community's (SQCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Susquehanna Community.

Q

What is the target price for Susquehanna Community (SQCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Susquehanna Community

Q

Current Stock Price for Susquehanna Community (SQCF)?

A

The stock price for Susquehanna Community (OTCPK: SQCF) is $21.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:06:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Susquehanna Community (SQCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Susquehanna Community (OTCPK:SQCF) reporting earnings?

A

Susquehanna Community does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Susquehanna Community (SQCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Susquehanna Community.

Q

What sector and industry does Susquehanna Community (SQCF) operate in?

A

Susquehanna Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.