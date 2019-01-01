Spritzer Bhd is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of a range of bottled water products. The company operates through three segments. Its Manufacturing segment is a key revenue driver, involved in the manufacture of natural mineral water, carbonated flavored water, distilled water, drinking water, non-carbonated flavored water, polyethylene terephthalate preforms and bottles, caps, and toothbrushes. The Trading segment is into the trading of bottled water and other consumer products. Its Other segment comprises of the recreational park, investment, and properties holding. Its products include Spritzer natural mineral water, Spritzer dispenser series, Spritzer love limited edition, Spritzer tinge, and Spritzer pop.