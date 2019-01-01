QQQ
Spooz Inc provides a suite of solutions designed to simplify financial trading for traders and hedgers alike. SpoozToolz(TM) and its modules, add built-in trading capabilities to the popular Microsoft(R) Excel software application, combining a customizable interface, streaming quotes, charts, technical analysis, a comprehensive historical database, and electronic trade execution into a simple Excel add-in.

Spooz Questions & Answers

How do I buy Spooz (SPZI) stock?

You can purchase shares of Spooz (OTCPK: SPZI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Spooz's (SPZI) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Spooz.

What is the target price for Spooz (SPZI) stock?

There is no analysis for Spooz

Current Stock Price for Spooz (SPZI)?

The stock price for Spooz (OTCPK: SPZI) is $0.0031 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Spooz (SPZI) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Spooz.

When is Spooz (OTCPK:SPZI) reporting earnings?

Spooz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Spooz (SPZI) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Spooz.

What sector and industry does Spooz (SPZI) operate in?

Spooz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.