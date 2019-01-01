QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sparebanken Nord Norge operates as a savings bank. It offers a range of financial services including loans, savings, advice, insurance and pensions to personal and corporate customers. Sparebanken also offers credit cards, debit cards, structured products, stock savings, mobile banking and online banking services.

Sparebanken Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sparebanken (SPXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sparebanken (OTCPK: SPXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sparebanken's (SPXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sparebanken.

Q

What is the target price for Sparebanken (SPXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sparebanken

Q

Current Stock Price for Sparebanken (SPXXF)?

A

The stock price for Sparebanken (OTCPK: SPXXF) is $10.84 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 19:22:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sparebanken (SPXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sparebanken.

Q

When is Sparebanken (OTCPK:SPXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sparebanken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sparebanken (SPXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sparebanken.

Q

What sector and industry does Sparebanken (SPXXF) operate in?

A

Sparebanken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.