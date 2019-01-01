QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Spirax-Sarco is a global manufacturer of a wide range of applications for industrial and commercial steam systems, electric thermal solutions and peristaltic pumps used across multiple industries. The group operates across three segments and has over 110,000 direct customers across 130 countries. Approximately 85% of group sales are generated from recurring maintenance and small improvements to existing customer systems. Spirax-Sarco has 1,600 product lines and 1,900 sales and service engineers, who account for 25% of employees.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCPK: SPXSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spirax-Sarco Engineering's (SPXSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Q

What is the target price for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Q

Current Stock Price for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY)?

A

The stock price for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCPK: SPXSY) is $72.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:56:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCPK:SPXSY) reporting earnings?

A

Spirax-Sarco Engineering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Q

What sector and industry does Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSY) operate in?

A

Spirax-Sarco Engineering is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.