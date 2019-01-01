Sprintex Ltd is a company that engages in manufacturing and distributing a patented range of Sprintex superchargers. The company products are used in Jeeps, Grand Cherokee, Dodge challenger V6, Dodge charger V6, Chrysler 300 C/C V6, Ram 1500 V6, FT86/FRS, BRZ, Mini Cooper S, and Honda, among others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Australia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.