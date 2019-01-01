QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
242M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sprintex Ltd is a company that engages in manufacturing and distributing a patented range of Sprintex superchargers. The company products are used in Jeeps, Grand Cherokee, Dodge challenger V6, Dodge charger V6, Chrysler 300 C/C V6, Ram 1500 V6, FT86/FRS, BRZ, Mini Cooper S, and Honda, among others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Australia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sprintex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprintex (SPTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprintex (OTCPK: SPTXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprintex's (SPTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprintex.

Q

What is the target price for Sprintex (SPTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprintex

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprintex (SPTXF)?

A

The stock price for Sprintex (OTCPK: SPTXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprintex (SPTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprintex.

Q

When is Sprintex (OTCPK:SPTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sprintex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sprintex (SPTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprintex.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprintex (SPTXF) operate in?

A

Sprintex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.