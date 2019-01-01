QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 21, 2021, 4:15PM
SportsTek Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SportsTek Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ: SPTKU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SportsTek Acquisition's (SPTKU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SportsTek Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SportsTek Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKU)?

A

The stock price for SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ: SPTKU) is $9.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:56:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SportsTek Acquisition.

Q

When is SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTKU) reporting earnings?

A

SportsTek Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SportsTek Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does SportsTek Acquisition (SPTKU) operate in?

A

SportsTek Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.