Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.02/7.08%
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
30.35
Open
-
P/E
4.2
EPS
-0.52
Shares
10.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd is a Chinese petrochemical company. The company's operating segment includes Synthetic fibers; Resins and plastics; Intermediate petrochemicals; Petroleum products; Trading of petrochemical products and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Petroleum products segment. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil refinery facilities used to produce qualified refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil and liquefied petroleum gas, and provide raw materials for the group's downstream petrochemical processing facilities.

Sinopec Shanghai Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinopec Shanghai (SPTJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinopec Shanghai (OTCPK: SPTJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinopec Shanghai's (SPTJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinopec Shanghai.

Q

What is the target price for Sinopec Shanghai (SPTJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinopec Shanghai

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinopec Shanghai (SPTJF)?

A

The stock price for Sinopec Shanghai (OTCPK: SPTJF) is $0.22 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinopec Shanghai (SPTJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinopec Shanghai.

Q

When is Sinopec Shanghai (OTCPK:SPTJF) reporting earnings?

A

Sinopec Shanghai does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinopec Shanghai (SPTJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinopec Shanghai.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinopec Shanghai (SPTJF) operate in?

A

Sinopec Shanghai is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.