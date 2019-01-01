Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd is a Chinese petrochemical company. The company's operating segment includes Synthetic fibers; Resins and plastics; Intermediate petrochemicals; Petroleum products; Trading of petrochemical products and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Petroleum products segment. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil refinery facilities used to produce qualified refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil and liquefied petroleum gas, and provide raw materials for the group's downstream petrochemical processing facilities.