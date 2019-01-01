QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

SciSparc Ltd ADR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SciSparc Ltd ADR (SPRCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SciSparc Ltd ADR (OTC: SPRCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SciSparc Ltd ADR's (SPRCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SciSparc Ltd ADR.

Q

What is the target price for SciSparc Ltd ADR (SPRCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for SciSparc Ltd ADR (OTC: SPRCY) was reported by Aegis Capital on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SPRCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 400.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SciSparc Ltd ADR (SPRCY)?

A

The stock price for SciSparc Ltd ADR (OTC: SPRCY) is $4 last updated Today at 7:58:47 PM.

Q

Does SciSparc Ltd ADR (SPRCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SciSparc Ltd ADR.

Q

When is SciSparc Ltd ADR (OTC:SPRCY) reporting earnings?

A

SciSparc Ltd ADR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SciSparc Ltd ADR (SPRCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SciSparc Ltd ADR.

Q

What sector and industry does SciSparc Ltd ADR (SPRCY) operate in?

A

SciSparc Ltd ADR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.