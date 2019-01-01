QQQ
SpareBank 1 Ostlandet is a banking company. The group's segment reporting is primarily divided into the following areas: retail banking, corporate banking, financing, real estate brokerage, accounting, and other operations. The bank offers services to individuals, public and private sector, businesses and others.Geographically, most of the activities of the group are functioned through the region of Norway.

SpareBank 1 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SpareBank 1 (SPRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SpareBank 1 (OTCGM: SPRBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SpareBank 1's (SPRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SpareBank 1.

Q

What is the target price for SpareBank 1 (SPRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SpareBank 1

Q

Current Stock Price for SpareBank 1 (SPRBF)?

A

The stock price for SpareBank 1 (OTCGM: SPRBF) is $15.05 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 19:35:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SpareBank 1 (SPRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SpareBank 1.

Q

When is SpareBank 1 (OTCGM:SPRBF) reporting earnings?

A

SpareBank 1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SpareBank 1 (SPRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SpareBank 1.

Q

What sector and industry does SpareBank 1 (SPRBF) operate in?

A

SpareBank 1 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.