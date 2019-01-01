QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Specialty Liquid Transportation Corp through its subsidiary manufactures bulk packing solutions for transport of non‐hazardous liquid in the Flexitank logistics industry. The company's patented Big Red Flexitank and patent pending Liquiride Flexitank enables customers to reduce shipping costs, increase efficiency and minimize environmental impact as all company's Flexitanks are recyclable.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Specialty Liquid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Specialty Liquid (SPQDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Specialty Liquid (OTCEM: SPQDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Specialty Liquid's (SPQDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Specialty Liquid.

Q

What is the target price for Specialty Liquid (SPQDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Specialty Liquid

Q

Current Stock Price for Specialty Liquid (SPQDF)?

A

The stock price for Specialty Liquid (OTCEM: SPQDF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 20:40:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Specialty Liquid (SPQDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Specialty Liquid.

Q

When is Specialty Liquid (OTCEM:SPQDF) reporting earnings?

A

Specialty Liquid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Specialty Liquid (SPQDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Specialty Liquid.

Q

What sector and industry does Specialty Liquid (SPQDF) operate in?

A

Specialty Liquid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.